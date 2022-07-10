Special Weather Statement issued for Southern San Luis Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Huerfano, southeastern Costilla and southwestern Las Animas Counties through NOON MDT At 1129 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Cuchara Pass, or 15 miles southeast of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stonewall, Cuchara Pass and Weston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO