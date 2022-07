If you were thinking of beating the heat by taking a swim at Lions Beach in Janesville, you may want to think again. City officials say Lions Beach is closed until further notice. The city’s recreation division takes water quality samples weekly to monitor E. coli and reports the most recent test shows elevated bacteria levels in the swimming area. The Recreation Division has posted beach closure signs. Bacteria counts at the beach vary throughout the season depending on usage and environmental factors, such as rainfall.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO