Man in custody after climbing Vincent Thomas Bridge

A former Downey police detective has been charged with witness tampering, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Eduardo Castro was charged Tuesday with one felony count of witness tampering, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Gascon said his office has a duty to hold anyone accountable for trying to influence the judicial process for their own benefit or the benefit of others."It is especially troubling when a police officer is charged with crimes that threaten the integrity of our legal system," he said in a statement. Details about the case were not given, and it wasn't clear when or if Castro was fired as an officer. Castro is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 11.The case remains under investigation by the Downey Police Department.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO