Jacksonville, FL

Man crashes into North Jacksonville apartment complex

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A wife is pleading for help for her husband after she says he drove his car into their North Jacksonville apartment building during a mental breakdown.

JSO and JFRD responded to the call Sunday afternoon at Monaco Arms Apartments. No one was injured in the crash.

Neighbors say they came outside after hearing the first loud bang, only to see a car crash into the building’s support beam multiple times.

But while many were watching from afar in disbelief, Tawana Howard was trying to convince her husband to stop.

“He just snapped. I don’t know,” Howard stated.

Howard says her husband was irritated and left her apartment to go out for a drive. When he returned, she says he was clearly not OK.

She mentioned that her husband had been struggling with mental health issues for a while. She is not sure if he was trying to hurt himself or hit her with the car.

“As he was pulling up he just went full force into the concrete wall. I didn’t know when he backed up if he was going to try to run me over when he backed up, or try to run into the building or what,” Howard told us.

Thankfully Howard was on the outside of the building when her husband drove his car into the support beams and is hoping he can finally get the help he needs moving forward.

Action News Jax is working to learn if the husband is facing any charges.

