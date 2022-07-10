ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millard County, UT

POLICE: 4 Millard Co. residents cause Halfway Hill Fire

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have confirmed that the Halfway Hill Fire was human-caused.

MCSO was initially notified of a blaze in the area between Fillmore and Meadow on July 8 at 2:15 p.m. The fire spread rapidly into a significant wildland fire.

According to police records, an investigation of the fire’s point of origin provided evidence that the fire was provoked by humans. Through an analysis of the evidence, numerous suspects were identified and interviewed. MCSO notes that these individuals had lit a recreational campfire in the area that was not properly extinguished, resulting in the start of the Halfway Hill Fire.

On July 9, Michael Patti, Darri Dewolfe, Talon Kessler, and Tyler Smith–all adults of Millard County–were arrested and booked into Millard County Jail on charges of Abandoned Fire.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Halfway Hill Fire grows to over 10,000 acres

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Halfway Hill Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres in only a matter of two days, according to fire officials Monday. Officials say the fire has increased Monday evening, burning in an area with a high density of dead vegetation in drainage within the current fire perimeter, not causing substantial […]
FILLMORE, UT
Here’s how to keep track of Utah’s wildfires

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s wildfire season is well and truly in effect. Several wildfires are continuing to burn in our state, with the most prominent being the Jacob City Fire in Tooele County and the Halfway Hill Fire in Millard County. As of Monday morning, the Jacob City...
