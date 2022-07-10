ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Corey O'Connor sworn in as Allegheny County Controller

By Lauren Lee
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh City Councilmember Corey O'Connor was sworn in as Allegheny County Controller on Sunday. O'Connor resigned as a member of Pittsburgh City Council around 1 p.m. Sunday. Immediately afterwards, he was sworn...

www.wtae.com

CBS Pittsburgh

'No one's in charge': Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
BRADDOCK, PA
PublicSource

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it? The post Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Doug Shields looks to run for seat again

Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Doug Shields on Tuesday announced he will be running again for his former seat. Corey O’Connor stepped down from City Council on Sunday to take on a new role as Allegheny County Controller. He is replacing Chelsea Wagner, who was elected as an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty

COVID-19 is something we are learning to live with as a society, but frequent changes to the protocols have left many people confused and feeling vulnerable. With a new coronavirus variant called BA.4  detected in Western Pennsylvania, health officials say it is important to take precautions and continue to take care of yourself and those […] The post The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Fitzgerald vetoes bills on fracking, executive hires; council president moves to override

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has vetoed two recent council bills limiting fracking on public parks and securing greater legislative oversight of executive hires. Fitzgerald announced the vetoes during a press conference on Wednesday morning, where he defended his environmental record and voiced support for a subsequent bill he said would supersede the newly enforced fracking restrictions.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Felicity Williams elected to InnovatePGH’s governing board

FELICITY WILLIAMS (PHOTO BY RYAN LOEW/PUBLICSOURCE) The City of Pittsburgh announced on July 1 that Deputy Chief of Staff Felicity Williams had been elected to InnovatePGH’s governing board, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. As a member of the board, Williams will work to create a deeper relationship between...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

ACHD: West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH — Mosquitoes that were recently collected in three communities have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Allegheny County Health Department said. The mosquitoes were collected July 6 in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and North Side neighborhoods and the borough of Wilkinsburg, health officials said Wednesday. No human cases...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The complicated reality of a healthcare career in Pittsburgh

Amanda Antol, left, sits strapped to “The Vest” airway clearance system and talks to professor Jason Trautman during a respiratory therapy program class at the Community College of Allegheny County. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource) Health and medicine have become pillars of the Pittsburgh economy, but training programs are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Health department shuts down Homewood North business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

Local agencies are struggling to respond to the sharp rise in overdose deaths that has swept the entire nation since early 2020. According to data released by Allegheny County on Friday, annual overdose deaths have risen from 492 in 2018 to 719 last year. The vast majority of these were caused by combinations of multiple drugs, with fentanyl and cocaine the most prevalent substances.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PLANetizen

Pittsburgh’s Downtown Office Buildings Could Soon Become Housing

“The City of Pittsburgh announced its intention to present legislation to Pittsburgh City Council that would reappropriate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new project: converting historic office buildings into residential buildings.” According to Ollie Gratzinger, writing in Pittsburgh Magazine, “This will add to the $3 million that the commonwealth has already granted to the Urban Redevelopment Authority for this purpose.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

CCAC aggressively addressing airline pilot shortage

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In a span of five hours, visitors are walking into an open house hosted by the aviation program at Community College of Allegheny County's South Campus. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors are introduced to the two-year curriculum to become pilots and prepare for flight hours.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Kiski Twp. Loses Number Of Police Officers Amid Mass Resignations

A community in Armstrong County lost nearly their entire police force following a mass resignation by officers late last week. Our news partners at WPXI report that four out of the five police officers in Kiski Township resigned at midnight on Friday. The officers cited harassment and intimidation as the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

