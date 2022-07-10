Corey O'Connor sworn in as Allegheny County Controller
By Lauren Lee
Former Pittsburgh City Councilmember Corey O'Connor was sworn in as Allegheny County Controller on Sunday. O'Connor resigned as a member of Pittsburgh City Council around 1 p.m. Sunday. Immediately afterwards, he was sworn...
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Wednesday he vetoed a bill passed by the county council in order to protect county parks and the environment. Fitzgerald vetoed a bill passed by the county council last week, which prohibits industrial and commercial land uses with county parks.
Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it?
Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Doug Shields on Tuesday announced he will be running again for his former seat. Corey O’Connor stepped down from City Council on Sunday to take on a new role as Allegheny County Controller. He is replacing Chelsea Wagner, who was elected as an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is ending the city's involvement in a nonprofit group that was created by his predecessor and raised more than $100 million in funding commitments. Watch the report in the video player above. Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced the OnePGH fund just weeks before...
COVID-19 is something we are learning to live with as a society, but frequent changes to the protocols have left many people confused and feeling vulnerable. With a new coronavirus variant called BA.4 detected in Western Pennsylvania, health officials say it is important to take precautions and continue to take care of yourself and those […]
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has vetoed two recent council bills limiting fracking on public parks and securing greater legislative oversight of executive hires. Fitzgerald announced the vetoes during a press conference on Wednesday morning, where he defended his environmental record and voiced support for a subsequent bill he said would supersede the newly enforced fracking restrictions.
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden acknowledged during a formal White House ceremony celebratinga new gun law that it doesn't address all concerns over gun violence. Butler Area School District Superintendent Brian White says the culture of social media and video games is a problem that must be addressed to smother gun violence.
FELICITY WILLIAMS (PHOTO BY RYAN LOEW/PUBLICSOURCE) The City of Pittsburgh announced on July 1 that Deputy Chief of Staff Felicity Williams had been elected to InnovatePGH’s governing board, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. As a member of the board, Williams will work to create a deeper relationship between...
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office tells 11 Investigates it has sent a letter of concern to the United States Trustee in Georgia handling the bankruptcy of Home Decor Outlets. The attorney general’s Spokesperson Molly Stieber says, in the letter, that the attorney general expressed “concern over...
PITTSBURGH — Mosquitoes that were recently collected in three communities have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Allegheny County Health Department said. The mosquitoes were collected July 6 in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and North Side neighborhoods and the borough of Wilkinsburg, health officials said Wednesday. No human cases...
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — It has been nearly 30 years since Fayette County resident Tim Smerkar lost his class ring while riding quads on a sprawling family farm in Somerset. But this Fourth of July, 28 years later, something incredible happened. “One of the girls that I had been friends...
Amanda Antol, left, sits strapped to “The Vest” airway clearance system and talks to professor Jason Trautman during a respiratory therapy program class at the Community College of Allegheny County. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource) Health and medicine have become pillars of the Pittsburgh economy, but training programs are...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
Local agencies are struggling to respond to the sharp rise in overdose deaths that has swept the entire nation since early 2020. According to data released by Allegheny County on Friday, annual overdose deaths have risen from 492 in 2018 to 719 last year. The vast majority of these were caused by combinations of multiple drugs, with fentanyl and cocaine the most prevalent substances.
The pair of historical markers might catch some glances as motorists whizz by on Route 30. But there’s no time to take in their significance on a small patch of land in Ligonier Township around a bend in the highway. A yellow and blue marker erected by the Pennsylvania...
“The City of Pittsburgh announced its intention to present legislation to Pittsburgh City Council that would reappropriate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new project: converting historic office buildings into residential buildings.” According to Ollie Gratzinger, writing in Pittsburgh Magazine, “This will add to the $3 million that the commonwealth has already granted to the Urban Redevelopment Authority for this purpose.”
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into the foundation of a house in Hempfield Township, leaving a large hole in the side of the home Wednesday afternoon. See the breaking news report from Hempfield: Watch the video above. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Arona Road, showing...
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In a span of five hours, visitors are walking into an open house hosted by the aviation program at Community College of Allegheny County's South Campus. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors are introduced to the two-year curriculum to become pilots and prepare for flight hours.
A community in Armstrong County lost nearly their entire police force following a mass resignation by officers late last week. Our news partners at WPXI report that four out of the five police officers in Kiski Township resigned at midnight on Friday. The officers cited harassment and intimidation as the...
