Rodney Childers has made a career of taking the many thoughts and ideas running rampant inside his head and turning them into fast Stewart-Haas Racing race cars. Those who know Childers well know he’s a car guy, from building cars to hanging bodies and trying to figure out how to make the quarter panel on his car better than the next guy’s. Prior to the arrival of Next Gen, Childers lived for trying to make the fenders better or the aero underneath the car work to his advantage. You name the detail, and Childers was all over it.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO