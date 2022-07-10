ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spirit Airlines Passengers Told to Stay Put as Plane Catches Fire: Report

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight were treated to the distressing sight of smoke coming from the underside of their plane after it landed in Atlanta on Sunday, according to...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Passenger on Dominican airline flight that burst into flames at Miami Airport reveals the terror onboard as passengers escaped down inflatable slide

Passenger onboard a Dominican airline plane that crashed landed at Miami Airport on Tuesday recalls terrifying moments when the aircraft burst into flames. 'We were bumping like side to side and all the windows like, break,' passenger Paola Garcia told Wesh 2 news. 'Everything's fine and then people start running...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Passenger baffled after being kicked off flight for ‘invalid ticket’ after boarding

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger was left baffled when he was removed from a flight after boarding, with staff accusing him of having an “invalid” ticket.Ryan DeMarre, from Idaho, posted the whole encounter to the video social media platform TikTok.He claims he had arrived at the airport in Seattle for a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Maui, Hawaii on 2 July, and was able to check-in and go through airport security with no problems before the issue arose.Once onboard, Mr Demarre’s video shows cabin crew coming to talk to him and his daughter in his plane seat.He asks: “Is there some problem...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Newsweek

'Breaking Our Legs': TSA Faces Outcry for Allegedly 'Snapping' Woman's Cane

A disabled woman said in a now-viral video that a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent "snapped [her] cane in half" during an airport security screening. The video was posted to TikTok over the weekend by Lyn Ventimiglia, who wrote: "Disabled people deserve better than this." It has amassed over 3.8 million views and thousands of comments from disappointed viewers venting frustrations about TSA's handling of "medical and mobile devices." You can view the video here.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#The Associated Press#Fox#Tmz
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
TheDailyBeast

Two Dead in Shocking Boat Accident on Hudson River Off Manhattan

Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, have died after a private boat carrying 13 capsized on the Hudson River in Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said. The 27-foot boat overturned Tuesday afternoon when the wake churned up by a nearby ferry dangerously rocked it, police sources told the New York Daily News. Police identified the two who died as Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and Julian Vasquez, 7, according to The New York Times. Officials didn't specify whether the pair was related, but said they were both Colombian. Nine other passengers were scooped safely out of the water by a pair of ferries that were responding to the accident. A 32-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. Authorities have not provided an update on the final person who was on the vessel. “There were about four people on top of the bottom of the boat screaming,” Raidy Garcia, who witnessed the incident from the shore, told the Daily News. “I couldn’t make out anything other than their screams.” A rescue diver for the FDNY said he pulled the unresponsive child from the air pocket underneath the capsized boat.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Suspended Albany News Anchor Breaks Silence After ‘Train Wreck’ Broadcast

The local TV news anchor who was suspended after appearing in what has been dubbed a “train wreck” broadcast this week has spoken for the first time since the incident to explain her bizarre actions. Slurring and stammering her way through a news bulletin, Heather Kovar appeared disheveled and distracted during the evening news on CBS Albany affiliate WRGB on Saturday, sparking concern from viewers who took to social media. She told the Times Union that she blamed the incident on sleep deprivation and exhaustion, saying she had “returned early from family leave following my dad’s death. On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31. Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted.”
ALBANY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Pro Bowl OT arrested with gun at airport

A Pro Bowl offensive lineman was arrested at the airport on Saturday, acording to a report. TMZ Sports reports that Duane Brown was arrested at around 2:00 pm on Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport. Brown was going through standard screening, and a gun apparently was found in his luggage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Mother says American Airlines lost her 12-year-old daughter: ‘Complete abandonment of a minor’

A Georgia mother lashed out at American Airlines after she learned that the airline had lost her 12-year-old daughter when she landed from her flight from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Miami.Monica Gilliam, 39, received a distressing call last Saturday when she thought her daughter, Kimber, was safely being escorted on her flight to visit her father in Miami using the chaperone service required by American Airlines for passengers under the age of 15.“’It was the American Airlines manager at Miami and he says, ‘your child is missing, we’ve shut down the terminal, we don’t know where she is,’ she said...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy