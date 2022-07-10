Spirit Airlines Passengers Told to Stay Put as Plane Catches Fire: Report

Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, have died after a private boat carrying 13 capsized on the Hudson River in Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said. The 27-foot boat overturned Tuesday afternoon when the wake churned up by a nearby ferry dangerously rocked it, police sources told the New York Daily News. Police identified the two who died as Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and Julian Vasquez, 7, according to The New York Times. Officials didn't specify whether the pair was related, but said they were both Colombian. Nine other passengers were scooped safely out of the water by a pair of ferries that were responding to the accident. A 32-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. Authorities have not provided an update on the final person who was on the vessel. “There were about four people on top of the bottom of the boat screaming,” Raidy Garcia, who witnessed the incident from the shore, told the Daily News. “I couldn’t make out anything other than their screams.” A rescue diver for the FDNY said he pulled the unresponsive child from the air pocket underneath the capsized boat.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO