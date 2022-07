SAN FRANCISCO -- It took an extra couple of days, but Carlos Rodón did end up making the All-Star Game after a brilliant first half. Rodón was one of three players announced Tuesday as replacements for previous selections who will not participate in next week's game at Dodger Stadium. He is replacing Brewers closer Josh Hader, who is on the bereavement list, per Major League Baseball. Miami's Garrett Cooper will replace injured Phillies star Bryce Harper and Boston's J.D. Martinez will replace Astros MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez, who also is hurt.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO