ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

“War is not over,” local group rallies for Ukraine

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFtM9_0gb0fKco00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Nearly five months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, but as a local group reminds the community, the war is not over.

At the “ War is not Over ” rally on Sunday, advocates shared information about Ukraine.

Plans to improve Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure in the works

“We are doing everything we can to spread awareness for Ukraine right now because we understand everyone has their own things to do, but we want to spread the news,” said rally organizer Anna Ustymenko-Elliott.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19N8eW_0gb0fKco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhnQ8_0gb0fKco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Upb3p_0gb0fKco00

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have died since the war began and more are placed in danger every day. On Saturday night, an attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar killed more than a dozen people and left many trapped under the rubble of three apartment buildings.

“We will not stop because our heart hurts a lot for Ukraine even though we are here in America, very far,” Ustymenko-Elliott said. “Everyone has relatives there. I have my brother there with all of his family. He is a volunteer and he is helping people around Kharkiv.”

Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges

Rally participant Nazar Pyvovar said the scope of the war expands beyond Ukraine. He said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin places many people in danger.

“To not just destroy Ukraine, but to do something much greater,” Pyvovar said. “The threat that [Putin] poses to the European population and the West Asian population, it’s incomparable.”

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced nearly $400 million of new humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“American people are amazing,” Ustymenko-Elliott said. “They are helping a lot, emotionally and financially.”

South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto

If you are interested in donating to help Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created United24 , a central fund for donations. Donors can choose the direction of their donations: defense and demining, medical aid, or rebuilding Ukraine. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Guest opinion: Finally, despite the complaining, Space Command heads to Alabama

In May, after two years of political push-back from Congressional delegations not chosen to house SPACECOM (U.S. Space Command) , the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General (IG) confirmed that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) process to decide the best location for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) was appropriate, comprehensive, and permissible. SPACECOM is heading to Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama GOP rejects challenge to House district race where voters wrongly assigned

The Alabama Republican Party has rejected a challenge to the primary results in Alabama House District 2, a race in which 70 GOP voters were wrongly assigned to District 1. “The Candidate Committee of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee, after carefully considering the Parties’ submissions and applicable law, has determined that the contest is denied,” the party said in a statement this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WAFF

Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is out $430,000 to multiple men due to a romance scam. These scams are on the rise and prey on lonely widows. Dr. Bonnie Libhart fell victim to not one, not two, but three men over the span of eight years online. She just recently found out that it was all a scam and stopped sending money just last week. One man who was supposed to receive money from her Tuesday, actually texted her during an interview with WAFF.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Protest#The War#Ukrainian#Chasiv Yar#Russian
theredstonerocket.com

Masks required on Redstone Arsenal beginning July 13

Everyone entering Redstone Arsenal buildings is required to wear a mask beginning July 13. “Due to the increase in CDC data for Madison County, effective immediately, Redstone Arsenal will implement procedures to keep our workforce safer,” Garrison Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker said in an email to the workforce. “At a minimum, commands will enforce the wearing of masks inside a Federal buildings and workspaces.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Protests
WAFF

Huntsville residents experiencing morning power outages

Deputy Project Scientist Dr. Stephanie Milam joined WAFF from Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. Morgan County District Attorney determined to keep fake contractor behind bars. Updated: 7 hours ago. "This gentleman has a record a mile long and it's time to put a stop to it," Morgan County District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Exploring Downtown Huntsville

The sound of construction may not be pleasant to the ears but it is a sign of growth. You will hear and see a lot of construction happening in Downtown Huntsville. "In the downtown area alone, there's nearly one billion dollars of either recently completed, under construction or about to break ground," Downtown Huntsville Inc CEO Chad Emerson said. "So that's a lot of revenue that comes into the city, a lot of private dollars that are being spent on these buildings."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy