Iconic Topeka ‘Ghostbusters’ car vandalized

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The iconic Topeka “Ghostbusters” car had its’ lights stolen off of it and the owner is asking the community for help.

When vehicle owner Tanya Weaver realized the lights had been stolen on Friday, she posted on Facebook and community members flooded the comments.

The thief cut the wires that power the lights and Weaver does not understand why someone would steal lights that will no longer function.

“It was kinda a low blow for me, people taking the lights off the car. I just don’t understand why,” Weaver said. “Not only did someone deface my vehicle, vandalize and make theft, they also robbed a child of what could have been a potentially good smile or good day to see the light of the Ecto, you know, kids love it. I don’t understand why.”

Since Weaver is known for her vehicle in the area, it is no surprise the community wants to help.

“It’s devastating really, because now I don’t feel like I can trust the community anymore,” Weaver said. “Now I got that (replacement) red light up there, and it’s screwed down, because how do I know for sure if I can buy these new lights again and put them back on the car, and not have something like that happen twice.”

What started with stickers and magnets, has become a Topeka claim to fame. Weaver takes the car to events, birthday parties, cruises and more. Weaver has spent $2,000 to make the car as accurate as she can. The car’s add-ons consist of lights, PVC pipe and 3D printed materials.

Weaver is yet to hear any updates or information about who took the lights, but has posted her Cash App on Facebook if people want to donate.

Lyon Co. juvenile confronted by ‘dangerous animal’ is shot
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. sheriff looking for teen, ‘person of interest’

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who law enforcement is calling a person of interest in an aggravated burglary. On Thursday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of John Lopez, 15, asking for people to come forward or contact […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

After unsafe U-turn, 2 Milford residents treated for crash injuries

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsafe U-turn on Highway 77 in Geary Co. on Wednesday, two Milford residents were treated for crash injuries at the scene. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, deputies were called to the area of mile marker 162 on U.S. 77 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle injury accident.
MILFORD, KS
KSNT News

Passenger bails, deputies chase down Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night on N. Kansas Avenue and US 24. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a Ford Thunderbird without headlights near N. Kansas Ave., and NE Burgess Street. The deputy caught up to the vehicle and as the man turned east on Highway 24, a passenger tried to exit the car. The passenger was caught in the seatbelt and dragged as the car continued to move, according to the release.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound. Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNT News

Two rushed to Topeka hospital after UTV rollover in Riley Co.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man and woman were transported from a Manhattan hospital to a Topeka hospital after their UTV rolled over and crashed. Riley County Police said they responded to the crash on July 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Skow Rd. and Falcon Rd. Officers said a Polaris General […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Ballistics Tests Bring More Charges Against Topeka Man

Jahiem Brown was already facing a murder charge in relation to the death of Louis Cantrell in Topeka on July 5th. Now ballistics tests have led to more charges. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that when Brown’s weapon was tested, it was found to be the weapon used in four earlier shootings, going back to May 28th of this year.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Stolen signs reported, but no vandalism reports made

The Emporia Police Department has logged four reports of stolen political signs since June. According to Captain Ray Mattas, the stolen signs were “Vote Yes” signs associated with the Aug. 2 constitutional amendment regarding abortion. “No reports of stolen ‘Vote No’ signs” have been made, he said....
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to an accident on U.S. 77

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on U.S. 77 at mile marker 162 Wednesday night. According to the Sheriff's Department Anthony Petrusky, Milford, was traveling in a Volkswagen Passat when he attempted to make an unsafe U-turn and was struck by a Ford Edge driven by Tiffany Junghans, Milford.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
