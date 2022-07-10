Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Target Area: Mora; Rio Arriba; Taos FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Rio Arriba and Taos. In northeast New Mexico, Mora. * WHEN...Until 215 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mora, Cleveland, Holman, Morphy Lake State Park, Ledoux, Chacon, La Cueva, Monte Aplanado, El Turquillo, Luceros, South Carmen, Rainsville, Guadalupita and Golondrinas. - This includes the following highways State Road 518 between Mile Markers 19 and 47. State Road 283 near Mile Marker 13. State Road 94 between Mile Markers 11 and 18. State Road 434 between Mile Markers 0 and 14. State Road 121 between Mile Markers 0 and 8. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

