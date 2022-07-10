ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro looking for couple who used gun in robbery

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for man and woman who in June robbed a business south of the Strip at gunpoint.

Police on Sunday released photographs and videos of the two taken from surveillance cameras at the business on the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The man and woman entered the business at about 8 p.m. on June 9, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release. The man “produced a firearm and stole merchandise before they fled from the scene.”

The man is described as 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. The woman is described as Asian or a Pacific Islander, also 25 to 35 years old. Police said she is about 5-4 to 5-6 with a thin build.

Both have “extensive tattoos,” the release said.

Anyone with information can call the commercial robbery unit, 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com .

Emperor x Time
3d ago

They won't be hard to find, check Budget Suites is ALWAYS MY ANSWER!! LOL

Technologenius
3d ago

They were likely staying at Ellis Island & then seen betting big at Baccarat in HL. Returned to rob same store after losing, but shop was closed. Came back next day - rinse & repeat.

