Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Biden administration is nudging airlines to make it easier for families to sit together on planes at no extra charge.

On Friday, the Transportation Department sent a notice to airlines that they should take steps during the seat-assignment process to help kids under 14 sit with an older relative, or set aside areas for family seating.

The Transportation Department says it’s going to monitor the airlines starting in November, and it could propose new regulations on families sitting together.

Also, the department is issuing a bill of rights for airline passengers with disabilities. That’s a summary of existing laws that travelers can use as a reference.

