ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnj23_0gb0Sd1C00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Jeffers, batting ninth in the order, hit a run-scoring single in the second and put the Twins ahead 5-4 with a drive off Brock Burke (4-2). Jeffers was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and two of his seven homers this season.

“When his offense is there, that’s great,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When the offense isn’t there, he does a good job behind the plate. He’s a big contributor.”

Minnesota got another run in the seventh when with runners at the corners, Matt Bush threw wildly past first for an error while trying to pick off Gilberto Celestino.

Byron Buxton hit his 23rd homer for the Twins, who opened a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central and avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak this season.

Corey Seager homered for the third straight game, an oppposite-field, eighth-inning drive to left off Jhoan Duran that glance off the glove of Celestino, who tried for a leaping catch. The home run, on a 100 mph pitch, was Seager’s 19th this season.

Dylan Bundy (5-4) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, improving to 7-2 against Texas and 3-0 at Globe Life Field. Bundy, whose overall record is 51-61, had been 0-1 in three starts since winning at Arizona on June 18.

He allowed a three-run double by rookie Josh Smith in the second.

“I was mad at myself for the two walks and the one Smith hit that split the gap,” Bundy said.

Tyler Duffey worked around Jonah Heim’s two-out single for his second save in five chances.

“I told him we needed a zero,” Baldelli said. “Not ‘pitch pretty good.’ We need a zero.”

Texas starter Dane Dunning gave up four runs, six hits and four walks in a season-low 2 1/3 innings. He threw just 38 of 66 pitches for strikes.

Buxton homered in the first, and run-scoring singles by José Miranda and Jeffers built a 3-0 lead in the second.

Dunning walked three straight batters in the third, then hit Miranda with a pitch. Seager’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly tied the score 4-4.

Representing the Twins at the All-Star Game will be Buxton and first Luis Arraez, who leads the major leagues with a .348 average. The Rangers’ only All-Star is left-hander Martin Pérez, 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Nick Gordon left with a bruised left leg after fouling a pitch off the leg in the seventh inning. “It was more calf than anything else. We have the off day so we’ll see how he is on Tuesday.

Rangers: C-DH Mitch Garver will have season-ending surgery on Monday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm.

Twins: RHP Josh Winder (4-2, 3.12) starts Tuesday against visiting Milwaukee, which sends RHP Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75) to the mound in the opener of a two-game series.

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 10.97) starts Monday’s opener of a three-game series against Oakland. RHP Adrian Martinez (2-1, 6.00) starts for the A’s.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Twins host the White Sox to open 4-game series Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS --  The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to begin a four-game series.Minnesota has a 26-19 record at home and a 49-41 record overall. The Twins have a 40-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.Chicago has a 43-45 record overall and a 24-20 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 22-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles, 13 home runs...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jose Miranda's 3-run walk-off blast lifts Twins over Brewers

Jose Miranda hit the walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday afternoon for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 to earn a split of the two-game interleague series between division leaders. The Twins won for the second time in six games. The Brewers have lost...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Homer, MN
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Jeffers, MN
State
Arizona State
City
Oakland, MN
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Cardinals Game Preview: 5-Game Road Trip Begins

After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season, and Miranda supplied one with a single against Baltimore’s All-Star closer Jorge López at the start of the month. “He’s having a good time and he should,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you hit a ball like that in front of a great crowd and you do it off, probably, one of the five most dominant pitchers in baseball — and I might be shortchanging Hader at this point — you can have some fun. He’s earned his fun right there.” Miranda, who broke out last season with 30 homers and a .344 average in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, has multiple hits in three of his last five games. He’s hitting .348 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy