Former FDA Commissioner Breaks Down The Clash With Juul

Public health officials torched much of their credibility during the pandemic. Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams is intent on shredding whatever of that credibility is left. Since leaving office at the end of the Trump administration, Adams has turned into a Twitter personality, and it has not gone well. On Sunday, Adams claimed that “we never truly locked down” during the pandemic and that it is “pandemic hyperbole” to reference lockdowns in any capacity. When challenged, he dismissed the idea that anyone suffered during lockdowns because other people have been in prison.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO