Starry "Into the Woods" revival opens on Broadway

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Highly anticipated "Into the Woods" revival opens on Broadway 00:54

NEW YORK -- Sunday was opening night for the first show of the new Broadway season.

The cast of Stephen Sondheim's fairy tale musical "Into the Woods" hit the red carpet outside the St. James Theatre before the performance.

The production transferred from New York City Center and features a who's who of Broadway favorites, including Patina Miller as the Witch, Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife and Gavin Creel as both Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf.

"I love the message of the finale of, you know, 'Careful the wishes you make, the wishes are children and they grow,'" Bareilles said. "'No one is alone.' I really think that's a huge part of the fabric of this story."

"I am such a fan of this show. It's been a part of my life for a very long time, and Sondheim is so dear," Miller said. "The Witch, at its core for her, is a mother, a mother who wanted so desperately to protect her child ... The woods represents so many things. It's about finding yourself, finding your strength."

"They both want what they want, the Wolf and the Prince, and I think I love playing the Prince the most," Creel said. "I do feel like the success of the show at the moment is because of Steve looking down on us."

Julia Lester, who plays Little Red Ridinghood, and Cole Thompson, who plays Jack, are making their Broadway debuts with the production.

"It's everything I could have ever dreamed for and more. I don't think I ever could have dreamt up a more perfect Broadway debut," Lester said.

"It's just been incredible having my New York City debut [with the production at New York City Center] then straight to a Broadway debut," Thompson said.

The revival runs through Aug. 21.

