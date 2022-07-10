ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman goes for a dip to assure residents Long Island's waters are safe after shark sightings, attacks

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman wants to assure residents the ocean is safe after a number of recent shark sightings on Long Island.

He jumped in the ocean at Nickerson Beach on Sunday to encourage people to keep swimming.

Blakeman says helicopters, drones, boats and beach vehicles are all being used to spot sharks.

He also encouraged swimmers to take precautions.

"If you're gonna go in the ocean, it's good to go with a partner. Always go on a protected beach where there are lifeguards. Always stay together and be conscience of your surroundings. If you do those things, you will be safe," he said.

Experts say more sharks are being spotted because of cleaner oceans, warmer water temperatures and an increase in bait fish. They say the trend is a good sign because it means conservation efforts have been successful.

