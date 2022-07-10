ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Outfielder Akil Baddoo learns from Mud Hens assignment

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 3 days ago

Akil Baddoo’s season hasn’t gone according to plan.

Baddoo was set to build upon his breakout rookie season with the Detroit Tigers. After a rough stretch to begin 2022, however, the Tigers optioned Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo.

The 23-year-old outfielder compiled a .140 batting average, .218 on-base percentage, and .220 slugging percentage in 50 at-bats for Detroit before his demotion on May 9. An injury sidelined Baddoo’s presence in the Mud Hens’ lineup upon his arrival to Toledo, going on the seven-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

His fortunes, however, began to change once he returned from the injury.

Baddoo returned to action with the Mud Hens on June 7. After two weeks with Toledo, Baddoo began to find his stride at the plate.

“Just playing my game. Just playing a hundred percent, giving my all and letting my abilities take over,” Baddoo said. “And just know eventually, whatever happens, happens, and just control what I can control. That's all I can do. And that's all I will do. And continue to have fun.”

Through Saturday, Baddoo is batting .438 for the month of July, well above the .266 average he posted in June. He has 14 hits in 32 at-bats this month, with three home runs, three doubles, and nine RBIs. He has eight walks to seven strikeouts, and he’s carrying a .550 on-base percentage and .813 slugging percentage.

Baddoo has flashed what he can bring to a team. He has provided the Mud Hens with a late, game-winning hit; slugged two home runs in one contest; robbed an opposing player of a two-run home run; and played all three outfield spots.

His time in Triple-A has given him a fresh start.

“He's cleared his mind. I think he's enjoying playing the game again. You can see that look in his eye again and that's really nice to see. And [June 22] was no different,” Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said after Baddoo drove in the winning run in the seventh inning of the team’s 4-3 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “I mean, he came up big for us, and it's nice to see him starting to enjoy the game again and get after it the way he's capable of getting that through.”

Before the 2021 season, Baddoo never had played above High-A. He was chosen in the Rule 5 Draft from the Minnesota Twins and made the Tigers’ Opening Day 2021 roster.

In 29 games at Toledo through Saturday, Baddoo has a .305 batting average, .413 on-base percentage, and .505 slugging percentage. He has a .918 on-base plus slugging percentage with three home runs and 15 RBIs, and he has seven stolen bases.

Baddoo is learning from the experience of being sent down to Triple-A, he said. He’s using the opportunity to work toward becoming the player he was last year with Detroit.

“Just let my abilities take over and let my bat do what it normally does and play hard defense and just be an all-around player like I know how to play, and that's what eventually gets me up there,” Baddoo said. “I just control what I can control and be the best Akil Baddoo I can, Triple-A or big leagues.”

Baddoo proved last year he can be a force at the major league level. He had a .259 BA with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, and 55 RBIs last season with the Tigers.

He’s once again knocking on the door of the big leagues.

“He's a very impactful type of player, whether he's here or at the big league level, and hopefully he'll get back there soon,” McClendon said. “But his talent is second to none. I mean, he's got tremendous power. He runs well. He runs the bases well. He can steal bags. and his defense gets better every day.”

