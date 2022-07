LSU is set to hire Keli Zinn as its next executive deputy athletics director and COO as first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Zinn comes from West Virginia University where she served in the same role. She spent 12 years in West Virginia and served as interim Director of Athletics from Dec. 2014 to Feb. 2015. She also previously worked as a compliance assistant for the Big East conference where she assisted in the review of institutional compliance audits and processing of all conference and NCAA waivers and violations.

20 HOURS AGO