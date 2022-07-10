ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man found after going missing in Downtown Fort Worth, police say

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — Police say a 71-year-old man has been found...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth officer fired after arrest for tampering with physical evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being arrested for tampering with evidence. In January, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to "destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity." Martin was arrested on March 29.
KRLD News Radio

Police investigating overnight shootings in DFW

The victim has been identified in Sunday night's murder at a Dallas convenience store. Police now say it was an 18-year-old named Curdarrius Chapple who was fatally shot at the Time Saver Food Mart on Marsalis near Ann Arbor Avenue in South Oak Cliff. Detectives learned another man walked into...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
starlocalmedia.com

Police respond to handful of breaking and entering reports recently

Frisco Police responded to three reports of breaking and entering on July 9, according to community crime map data for July 4-11. The first report of breaking and entering on July 9 took place at 8:30 a.m. at a residence on the 6300 block of Frisco Square Blvd. Less than 4 hours later, another breaking and entering burglary report was taken at noon July 9 on the same block in Frisco Square.
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, injured outside his Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a Fort Worth man was shot after reportedly hearing two people in his back yard Sunday night.At approximately 11:14 p.m. July 10, police were sent to the intersection of Val Verde and Columbus Trail in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his ankle.Police said the victim lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail and heard two people in his back yard. When the victim went outside to confront the two suspects, they fled on foot and the victim gave chase -- resulting in one suspect shooting and striking him.The victim was shortly taken to Harris Hospital in good condition and there are currently no suspects in custody, police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two McKinney teenagers were arrested for felony criminal mischief for their roles in a June 25 fire that destroyed seven homes under construction and damaged several others, according to the Collin County Fire Marshal's office. The fire was reported about 7 p.m. at the Bloomridge development...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Downtown Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Historic Southside Pedestrian Shot at by Woman in SUV

A Fort Worth man was walking down East Leuda Street on Saturday when he says a woman in an SUV drove up, rolled down the window, and fired at him. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. The man, Derrick Montgomery, said it was a miracle he...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

1 killed in shooting at Oak Cliff convenience store

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed at a Dallas convenience store overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Time Saver Food Mart in southeast Oak Cliff near South Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said the victim and another man were inside the store when...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store. Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

4-year-old Texas girl dead after being attacked by dog, police say

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by a dog in southern Dallas on Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to the reported attack around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy