ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ellen White ‘loving every minute’ of the action with England

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckS53_0gazgaVE00

Ellen White says her recent goalscoring rate is not worrying her, stressing she is “loving every minute” of playing for England at the moment.

White, the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals who netted six at the 2019 World Cup, has registered two in seven appearances for her country so far this year, with the most recent coming in a 10-0 win over North Macedonia in April.

The 33-year-old Manchester City striker also ended up with only four Women’s Super League goals to her name for 2021-22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3BZ6_0gazgaVE00

Hosts England’s 1-0 win over Austria in their Euros opener at Old Trafford on Wednesday saw White, who missed the second of their three warm-up games after testing positive for coronavirus and then was an unused substitute for the third, make a number of unsuccessful attempts on goal.

Asked ahead of Monday’s clash with Norway at the Amex Stadium if a lack of goals was playing on her mind, White said: “No.

“I’m excited to be part of this England team. We’ve got some great talent, competition, and I’m loving every minute of playing for this team.”

White said that while what she brought to the team in other ways was something she prided herself on, “ultimately my job is to score goals.”

And she is backing herself to take chances created, saying: “Of course (I do). We’ve got some great wingers in this team and midfielders, backline, everyone. I’ve got to be in the right place at the right time and hopefully, all the training I’ve done (I) will help the team any way I can.”

Boss Sarina Wiegman also has Chelsea’s Beth England and Manchester United’s Alessia Russo as options in the centre-forward role.

And White said: “I think there’s always pressure to keep that number nine role. We’ve got some phenomenal talent and it’s super competitive, and I think that’s really healthy, throughout the whole squad really.

“I think that’s an amazing part of this team. We have 23 players that are so talented and every single day in training it’s super competitive and pushing each other and wanting each other to do well. I think it’s a good headache for Sarina.”

I think there's always pressure to keep that number nine role. We've got some phenomenal talent and it's super competitive, and I think that’s really healthy

Ellen White

Regarding Wiegman, White added: “She’s super supportive and really helped with movement in and around the box, and the vision – she’s been amazing on that front.”

White has also given her take after England players spoke following the Austria game about concerns over wearing white shorts during their periods.

Forward Beth Mead told the Daily Telegraph that “it’s very nice to have an all-white kit, but sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month”, adding “we’ve discussed it as a team and we’ve fed that back to (kit manufacturer) Nike”.

Asked about the matter, White said: “I think it’s a really great conversation to have. We play football, we are on our periods, and definitely there has been feedback with Nike about the kit. Our kit is lovely, but at times, when you are on your period, you do worry a little bit about that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SutKC_0gazgaVE00

“It’s important we are talking about it and made aware of what we can do to help support women when they are on their periods. It’s a great conversation and one we need to continue to have really.”

England will again be wearing all white when they take on Norway.

Following Mead’s comments, an FA spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance and want our players to feel our full support on this matter.

“Any feedback made by them will be taken into consideration for future designs. We will continue to work in close consultation with our partners Nike, while still following guidance from tournament organisers where possible in terms of colour choices.”

A spokesperson for Nike said: “We absolutely hear and understand the concerns of our athletes that wearing light coloured apparel while having their period can be a real barrier to sport.

“We are deeply engaged with our athletes in the process of designing solutions to meet their needs, while also consulting the clubs, federations and sporting associations that set uniform standards and colours.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: England will be “ruthless” in front of any opposition, says Chloe Kelly

England "shouldn't get too carried away" with their 8-0 win against Norway, Chloe Kelly has said, ahead of the Lionesses' match against Northern Ireland on Friday.The forward said that the team are staying grounded before their final group match."We have to focus on Northern Ireland and we can't get too carried away with one result... We want to be ruthless in every game no matter what opposition is in front of us," Kelly said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is England vs Norway on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

England face Norway tonight in what is set to be the toughest test of the Lionesses so far at Euro 2022 and determine who goes through as winners of Group A.Sarina Wiegman’s side made a winning start to their home tournament, beating Austria 1-0 in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.LIVE! Follow coverage of England’s game against Norway with our blogBeth Mead scored the only goal of the game and England will need to improve if they are to defeat Norway, who began with a 4-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland.Norway feature a team...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alessia Russo
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
The Independent

Psychologist sessions helped propel Billy Vunipola back into England fold

Billy Vunipola turned to daily sessions with a psychologist to be told the home truths he needed to hear to reignite his England career.Vunipola will start Saturday’s series decider against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground after his 16-month spell in international exile ended in Perth two weeks earlier.A combination of injuries to number eight rivals Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds and his own return to form for Saracens upon their return to the Premiership propelled him back into Eddie Jones’ squad.But a year ago his Test prospects were looking bleak when he met with Jones in a pub in St...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling's arrival at Chelsea will take the club's levels to new heights, insists Mason Mount... with England midfielder backing new signing to become leader under Thomas Tuchel after £50m move

Raheem Sterling will raise the levels at Chelsea after completing a stunning £50million move from Manchester City, insists England team-mate Mason Mount. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week with Thomas Tuchel's side. He spent seven years at...
MLS
The Independent

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of NorwayThe Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.Next up the Lionesses wrap up their group fixtures by playing Northern Ireland, who cannot reach the last eight, at St Mary’s on Friday, before returning to Brighton five days later to face either Spain or Denmark for a spot in the semis.Winger Kelly said: “I think everyone’s in a positive...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#Women S Super League#Old Trafford
The Independent

Danielle van de Donk stunner snatches victory for the Netherlands

Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular strike secured the Netherlands their first victory of Euro 2022 after they had blown a two-goal lead against Portugal.Van de Donk’s 62nd-minute thunderbolt from 20 yards will go down as one of the goals of the tournament, the show-stopper in a riveting Group C game that saw the Netherlands claim a 3-2 win at Leigh Sports Village.The Netherlands, who drew their opener against Sweden last weekend, were initially on the charge and headers in the seventh and 17th minutes from Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt put them 2-0 ahead.👊 @DanielleDonk scores Netherland's third...
UEFA
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson believes the time was right for change

Katarina Johnson-Thompson admits she needed to make the brave decisions to protect her long-term future.The reigning heptathlon champion has a different perspective after a troubled build-up to her title defence at the World Championships in Eugene.Her 18-month injury nightmare is barely behind her and the 29-year-old arrives in Oregon amid difficult preparations, having split from coach Petros Kyprianou in June just months after relocating to Florida.She only left former coach, Bertrand Valcin, last year having worked with the Frenchman – who oversaw her world title in 2019 – for five years.Back in the UK, Johnson-Thompson is now under the tutelage...
SPORTS
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

After England’s jaw-dropping 8-0 win, we’ve reached peak giddiness

The Fiver has a simple morning routine: wake up, lament continued existence, look at the day’s football fixtures to see how we’ll pass the next 12 hours. On doing so this morning, we saw something confusimg. Nestled among Fraserburgh v Montrose in the Scottish League Cup and Drita v Inter Turku in the Europa Conference League qualifying round were two other fixtures: Denmark v Finland and Germany v Spain in a thing called Euro 2022.
SOCCER
ESPN

Sweden beat Switzerland with stunner from Everton's Hanna Bennison

Sweden earned a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the Women's European Championship at Bramall Lane on Wednesday as 19-year-old Hanna Bennison scored the winning goal after coming off the bench. Everton midfielder Bennison, the youngest player in the Sweden squad, scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box...
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Full schedule, results and venues for England, Northern Ireland and more

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage...
SOCCER
BBC

Natasha Harding: Wales' former Reading forward joins Aston Villa

Wales forward Natasha Harding has signed a one-year deal with Women's Super League side Aston Villa. Harding, 33, captained Reading last season but left in June after five years with the Royals. The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward played in every WSL game for Reading last season. "I'm really excited...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy