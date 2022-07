HOOVER, Ala. — After playing a doubleheader until nearly midnight on Sunday, it was important for Team USA to handle business Monday. And that's exactly what the Eagles did against a younger Canada team. From first pitch to final out, it was less than an hour and a half as America run ruled Canada 10-2 in the final game of group play at the Hoover Met.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO