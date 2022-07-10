ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Clayton Kershaw strikes out 10 in win Saturday night

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Kershaw pitched 7 2/3 innings on Saturday, striking out 10, and giving up five hits for one earned run as he earned the win over the Cubs in...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Believes He Has 7 Players Worthy of All-Star Nods

The debate on who will be selected for the 2022 All-Star Game continues. The 92nd Midsummer Classic will take place here at our very own Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday July 19th. After Mookie Betts and Trea Turner and were already selected to the 2022 All-Star Game a few days ago, Manager Dave Roberts believe five more Dodgers could join them (quote via the Orange County Register)
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner Declined To Participate In 2022 Home Run Derby

The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were selected as National League pitchers. They joined Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, who previously were voted in as NL starters. Prior to initial All-Star Game rosters being announced, manager Dave Roberts said he believed the Dodgers deserved to have seven players selected to the NL team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Surprised Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Were All-Star Game Snubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were included among the National League pitchers. With Mookie Betts and Trea Turner already voted in by fans as All-Star Game starters, manager Dave Roberts said he hoped the Dodgers would run their total to seven selections once reserves and pitchers were named.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Clay Holmes fails to record out, pulled in loss Tuesday

Clay Holmes pitched zero innings, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters and took the loss in New York’s 4-3 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. Holmes pitched to five batters in the 9th inning before being pulled without recording a single out. Holmes allowed more earned runs on Tuesday (4) than he had all season (2) and saw his ERA jump nearly a run from 0.47 to 1.37 in the process. This was by far Holmes’ worst appearance of the year is just an anomaly. Holmes has had an unbelievable season outside of Tuesday and fantasy managers have to chalk it up as “one of those days” (even Mariano Rivera wasn’t perfect) and know he’ll be back to normal in his next appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
The Associated Press

Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and are tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won two straight but are just 3-6 in their last nine games. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the third time since the start of June. Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning home run to Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Jose Berrios starting Tuesday against the Phillies

Berrios is on regular rest, so the movement of his start should not be an issue. In 17 starts (6-4) he has a 5.44 ERA, .281 OBA, and a 10.18 K/9 ratio. Even with Realmuto and Bohm out of the lineup, fantasy managers will want to go a different direction tonight. Berrios leads the AL in runs allowed with 54 in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Chad Pinder hits 3-run homer in A's loss Monday night

Chad Pinder went 1-for-5 at the plate on Monday, hitting a 3-run homer, and striking out twice as the A's went on to lose to the Rangers 10-8. Pinder's home run on Monday night was just his sixth of the season and it brings his RBI total to 20. The Athletics' outfielder is batting .229 with an OPS of .623 with the latter number being well below average. The 30 year old should not be rostered at this time as he is lacking both power and patience at the plate as he is striking out a high 33% of the time and taking a walk just 3.7% of the time.
MLB
Yardbarker

Odds are you'll find a good bet for The Open

We highlighted The Open Championship on Monday, but it deserves more attention today given that golf's fourth major tees off tomorrow morning. Whether you bet on winners and placement or play in fantasy golf pools, we can help you get ready for the action here at Bark Bets. Let's talk...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Striking Out#Cubs
fantasypros.com

Daniel Lynch reinstated for the IL on Monday

Daniel Lynch was reinstated from the injured list on Monday is expected to start in the night game of today’s doubleheader with the Tigers. (Kansas City Royals on Twitter) Lynch landed on the IL due to a left index finger blister. After completing a short rehab assignment in Triple-A he is set to return to the Royals’ rotation. In 13 starts (3-7) he has a 4.95 ERA, .271 OBA, a 9.19 K/9 ratio, and a 4.24 BB/9. Lynch should only be trusted in deeper leagues right now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

Dodger Stadium concession workers prepare to go on strike ahead of All-Star Game

With just days left until the 2022 MLB All-Star Game makes its way to Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium concession workers are poised to hold a strike as they search for a new contract. The representing union, Unite Here Local 11, announced the pending strike Monday morning, stating that it could be called "at any moment."According to Unite Here spokeswoman Maria Hernandez, 99% of the 1,500 employees represented at Dodger Stadium voted to authorize the strike. "I voted yes to strike because I often have to pick up shifts at the Rose Bowl just to try to make ends meet. I love working...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Guillermo From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Tries Out For Dodger Stadium Ball Crew

Guillermo from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” recently visited Dodger Stadium to try out for a spot on the Los Angeles Dodgers ball crew. Guillermo was interviewed by manager Dave Roberts before going through a slew of drills, including throwing and catching, ball handling and throwing speed. Guillermo had a catch with Justin Turner before receiving an “expert evaluation” from Roberts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

N’Keal Harry traded to the Bears

The New England Patriots are trading former first-round WR N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears for a 7th-round pick in 2024, per Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, Harry preferred a fresh start and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy