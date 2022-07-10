ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old girl dies in Dacono

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Police considering charges after 3-year-old girl dies in Dacono 00:20

A three-year-old girl passed away Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive in Dacono, the Dacono Police Department stated in a press release.

Weld County 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a person providing CPR on the child. Officers took over resuscitation efforts, according to the press release.

Fire and ambulance personnel took the child to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. She was pronounced deceased there.

Dacono PD's press release stated the the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and was cooperating with the department's investigation.

Police personnel from neighboring jurisdictions in Frederick and Firestone are assisting Dacono's investigators.

Any decision on the filing of charges will be made once the investigation has concluded, the department stated.

No other details about the circumstances of the collision have been released at this time, nor has the department clarified whether the vehicle driver or the guardians of the child may face charges.

Lyssa Love
3d ago

My thoughts and prayers go out to the parents and all who loved this precious little one, I cannot imagine your pain. I know this will be the hardest thing ever to work through, the grief has got to be immense. Please know that there are people sending love & hope, I wish you comfort and guidance in the days, weeks, months and your future, this isn’t going to go away soon, just remember that people care about you, seek help, guidance, care and a helping hand when you need it, sometimes people just don’t know how to offer their help but will be there to comfort and care for you when you need it. Much love to all💙

