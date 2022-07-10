ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Galena resident finds success with bagpipe business

By JOHN KRUSE john.kruse@thmedia.com
biztimes.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALENA, Ill. — When Bill Spivey was learning to play the bagpipe 20 years ago, his instructor told him the instrument would take him places. Spivey didn’t believe him at first, but now, as a professional bagpipe player, he believes his instructor was on to something. “It...

biztimes.biz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B100

Meatheads Meat Market To Close Bettendorf Location

Meatheads Meat Market has been the source of wacky but delicious bratwurst, as well as your typical cuts of meat for many families in the Quad Cities since their opening nearly two decades ago, but the time of multiple locations must come to an end for the butcher shop. Announcing...
biztimes.biz

Construction to begin this fall on hotel in Novelty Iron Works building

Following pandemic-related construction delays, work is slated to begin this fall on a boutique hotel in Dubuque’s Millwork District. Officials with development company Main Street Community Capital, which is creating the hotel, recently announced that they had selected Meyer Jabara Hotels to manage the planned hotel in the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

Popular QC farmers market bakery is expanding to Davenport storefront

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A baking business that's thrived at Quad Cities area farmers markets is expanding to its first brick-and-mortar shop in Davenport. out of their home. Coming from a family history of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the pair started the business with the goal of providing homemade, gluten-free options that actually taste great.
DAVENPORT, IA
newcity.com

The Big Cheese: Veal Sausage and Stinky Cheese in Monroe, Wisconsin

Wisconsin means dairy. It’s called “The Dairy State,” with a wheel of cheese and a cow on the twenty-five-cent piece dedicated to the state. Roughly one-quarter of all dairy farms in the United States are in Wisconsin. But even here, there are cheese destinations that stand out—and one standout cheese-centric location is Monroe.
MONROE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundee Township, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Galena, IL
biztimes.biz

Platteville cheese business looking to double capacity

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville cheesemaking company is looking to put more than $1 million into a local expansion project to double its production capacity and add 15 jobs. Moundview Dairy has been in business since 2018 and currently employs about 20 people. Platteville Common Council members this week...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
103.3 WJOD

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: ED council approves city’s 2nd cannabis dispensary

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A second cannabis dispensary has been cleared for development in East Dubuque. City Council members voted unanimously this week to approve a special use permit for Portland, Ore.-based UHCC Inc. to construct an adult-use cannabis dispensary at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa Ave. “There was no...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leonard
KWQC

Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of parents in the Bettendorf Community School District are calling for the removal of the superintendent. According to the organizers, 1,200 parents in and around Bettendorf signed a petition submitted to the school board on June 23. It asked for a vote of no confidence to be held regarding Dr. Michelle Morse, the superintendent.
BETTENDORF, IA
aroundptown.com

Help Wanted: Prophetstown Seeking Police Officer

The Prophetstown Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Applications can be picked up at City Hall Monday -Friday from 7:30 AM-Noon and 12:30 PM-3:30 PM. The application can also be found on the city website Prophetstown IL.org. The department offers a competitive wage and...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
WQAD

What are these black and white stripes about on the I-74 bridge?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Bagpipes#Scottish#Irish
ourquadcities.com

1 injured in early Wednesday crash

One person was transported from the scene for treatment after a crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 West, about .2 miles southeast of Illinois Route 84 South, Elizabeth, Ill. Abel Arambula-Becerra, 62, of Burbank, was the driver of a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer that was parked...
ELIZABETH, IL
biztimes.biz

Dubuque sees increase in number of building projects, decrease in value

The total construction value for building permits issued in Dubuque dropped significantly in the first six months of the year, but the number of projects also jumped up. City of Dubuque records show that the city issued permits for projects totaling $60.9 million through June 30. This is down 50% from the same six-month stretch in 2021, in which $122.2 million in projects were issued permits.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Passes Away, After Colliding With A Deer

Location of Incident: US Highway 20 and North Keith Road Winnebago, Illinois. Pronounced dead: 07/10/2022 at 1:39 a.m. On Sunday 07/10/2022 at 1:46 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified of a traffic crash fatality at US Highway 20 and North Keith Road, Winnebago, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed that on 07/10/2022 just before 12:54 a.m., Mr. Ellsworth was driving his motorcycle westbound on US Highway 20, just east of North Keith Road. Near this location, Mr. Ellsworth struck a deer and crashed his motorcycle. Mr. Ellsworth did have a passenger riding with him at the time of the crash. Mr. Ellsworth and his passenger were treated on scene by Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department personnel and MD-1. Despite medical treatment, Mr. Ellsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Today, 07/11/2022, an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ellsworth. Preliminary autopsy findings show Mr. Ellsworth died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motorcycle crash. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.
WINNEBAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
ourquadcities.com

QC auto repair shops wait months for certain parts

Auto repair shop owners and mechanics everywhere continue to deal with an ongoing supply problem. A lot of the parts they need in order to do their job and fix vehicles aren’t getting to their garages fast enough. Impacts of the supply issue are being felt by workers at...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Man sentenced for burglarizing Jo Daviess Co. church

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Lacon, Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to five-and-a-half years for burglarizing a church in Elizabeth. Court records show John Cook Jr., 57, pleaded guilty to burglary of a house of worship, a Class 1 felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possessing burglary tools and criminal damage.
x1071.com

Lancaster Woman Arrested By Dubuque Police

A woman from Lancaster was arrested by Dubuque Police Friday. 33 year old Brittani Stoney of Lancaster was arrested Friday afternoon around 2pm at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
LANCASTER, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy