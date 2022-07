The stolen spotlight. We’ve all seen it. Just recently, I met with a team where the most junior member in the group, a woman, had an exciting new idea she wanted to share. She was proposing a fresh marketing strategy, partnering with micro-influencers to boost a new product launch. She carefully mustered up the courage to pitch her idea, but right when she got to the punchline, a more senior male talked over her. He said, “Oh yeah! That reminds me….” And then launched into a different, and frankly, pretty stale idea. Her point got derailed, the moment was gone, and people forgot what she was even talking about.

