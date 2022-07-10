ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche sign goaltender Alex Georgiev to three-year contract extension

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Mar 3, 2018; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers goaltender Alex Georgiev (40) makes a save during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche acquired Georgiev on July 7 in a trade with the New York Rangers in exchange for three draft picks.

Last season with the Rangers, Georgiev finished 15-10-2 with two shutouts in 28 starts. He posted a 2.92 GAA and .898 SV%.

Georgiev saw action in two Stanley Cup playoff games last season, going 0-1 with a 2.04 GAA and .935 SV%.

"When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity, and he's got that opportunity," Avalanche EVP/GM Joe Sakic said. "He was looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it, he played in a big market. He was in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We're excited for him."

In five seasons with the Rangers, Georgiev compiled a 58-48-11 record with a 2.94 GAA and .908 SV%.

