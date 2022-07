SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that the Somerset Police Department arrested and charged a man with OUI Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, just before 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported having been involved in a motor vehicle crash. Though the caller, later identified as 48-year-old Andrew Crook, of Somerset was unable to provide a location, dispatch was able to triangulate the call to 1878 Wilbur Ave.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO