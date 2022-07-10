Unique Baltimore Mentoring Program Encourages Kids To Paint New City Mural

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new mural in Charm City that was developed and painted by children participating in a unique mentoring program in Baltimore.

“In school, we do things, but they’re, like, small,” Holistic Life Foundation Mentee Sierra House said.

“With this, we’re able to, like, paint things, but it makes an impact at the same time,” House said.

The mural says, “Everything you need is already inside you.” They’re wise words from young minds.

“You already have the mindset and knowledge to accomplish the goal,” Sierra said. “You just have to do it step-by-step to accomplish it.”

Sierra House, 15, is a part of the Holistic Life Foundation, a non-profit in Baltimore that teaches young people things like yoga and mindfulness.

The mural is one of their projects.

“It’s kind of meditative,” Holistic Life Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director Ali Smith said. “It’s very relaxing.”

The kids spent two months coming up with the idea for the mural.

“I think kids need opportunities to express themselves in a lot of different ways and to be exposed to different things,” Smith said.

The mural is outside R. House, a popular food hall in the Remington neighborhood.

It’s the perfect place, the kids say, so the message can reach as many people as possible.

“I hope it just uplifts them,” House said. “(And,) It just gives them confidence to accomplish their goals and not to think that they’re different from anyone else and they can do it, too.”