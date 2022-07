Nearly $100,000 was stolen from the Atlanta home of former NBA star Vince Carter by armed burglars who broken in late Sunday night while his family was in bed. Carter's wife, Sondi Carter, and her two sons were laying in bed when they suddenly heard a noise coming from the front of their home around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday - prompting them to rush into the bedroom closet.

