Gerard Pique has never been one to do things discreetly and unfortunately for him and former partner Shakira, their break-up wasn’t one of them either. The Colombian icon met Pique during the filming of a music video at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where their romance began. However after 12 years and 2 children, the pair announced their separation at the beginning of last month.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO