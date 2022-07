MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Montclair Public Library Art Gallery has launched its first ever digital art show, entitled A Case for the Ukrainian Cause, featuring products that carry cultural symbols of Ukraine. The brainchild of activist-artist Melanka Coppola, samples of all items can be viewed in the display case at the entrance of the main branch, accompanied by QR codes for immediate purchase and scheduled delivery.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO