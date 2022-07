Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned about possible outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war's continued escalation with the United States Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." TULSI GABBARD: The American people need to understand the seriousness of the situation that the Biden administration and leaders in Washington have put us in. So we go beyond kind of the day-to-day battle updates of what's happening in our proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and actually take a step back and focus on the big picture and the great threat that we face, which is the reality that this war is continuing to escalate.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 11 HOURS AGO