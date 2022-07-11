Power restored for thousands in Montgomery County; Cause of outage remains a mystery

Power Outage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Power was restored to thousands of AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County after they lost power overnight after a previous outage was reported Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 a.m. outages spiked to nearly 5,000 customers.

Sunday afternoon the power outage affected thousands of AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County, and crews searched for the cause of the interruption, company spokesman Rob Beeler said.

The more than 4,800 customers who reported losing electric service at about 3:41 p.m. were switched to other circuits, he said. Everyone affected had their power restored sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Customers affected were in some areas of Harrison Twp. and Huber Heights.

Beeler said the trouble appears to have started in an area off Needmore Road, not far from Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

This is a developing report. We will update it as more information becomes available.

