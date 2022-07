BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Hazen woman is dead after a 26-year-old Jamestown man rear-ended the vehicle she was in, causing it to enter the median and roll Tuesday morning at 4:10 a.m. on I-94 MM 305. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Hazen woman was in the passenger seat of a […]

HAZEN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO