Why Cam Newton remains a free agent and why he should. Its pretty simple all you have to do is look at any game tape from the last two years. The accuracy isn’t there, the legs seem tired. All together Cam is just not the Cam that was, and he won’t be ever again. Cam posted abysmal numbers with his first and only season as a Patriot. Then, lost the job to a rookie, granted that rookie was Mac Jones. Still, for a former head of the table that is a big stinger. The one and done run with the Panthers on the heels of this just adds more fuel to the fire.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO