ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Tifton mayor named president of Georgia Municipal Association

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — Following a successful annual convention in Savannah, the Georgia Municipal Association announced this year’s officers and board of directors.

The board consists of active city officials, including mayors and councilmembers; representatives for city attorneys, city managers, and clerks and finance officers; the chairman of the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefit System; and GMA Executive Director and CEO Larry Hanson. All board members, including President Julie Smith, the mayor of Tifton, were sworn in at the annual convention. These leaders are active city officials from across the state of Georgia who lead the organization’s committees, advocate for cities’ legislative interests on the state and federal levels and represent GMA in various capacities.

The 2022-2023 Board of Directors Consists of:

Officers

President: Julie B. Smith: Mayor, Tifton

1st Vice President: Randall Walker: Mayor, Perry

2nd Vice President: Fred P. Perriman, Mayor, Madison

3rd Vice President: Bianca Motley Broom, Mayor, College Park

Active Past Presidents

Immediate Past President: Jim Thornton, Mayor, LaGrange

Past President: William McIntosh, Mayor, Moultrie

Past President: Keith Brady: Mayor, Newnan

Past President: John Reid: Mayor, Eatonton

Past President: Linda Blechinger, Mayor, Auburn

Past President: Vince Williams, Mayor, Union City

Executive Director and CEO

Larry Hanson

Directors At Large

Shelly Jackson Berryhill, Commissioner, Hawkinsville

Lisa Clarke Hill, Council Member, Moultrie

Ollie Clemons, Mayor, Austell

Andre Dickens, Mayor, Atlanta

Andrea Gibby, Mayor, Young Harris

Skip Henderson, Mayor, Columbus

Deana Holiday Ingraham, Mayor, East Point

Jason Holt, Mayor, Fitzgerald

Isaiah Hugley, City Manager, Columbus

Michael-Angelo James, Mayor, Waycross

Jonathan McCollar, Mayor, Statesboro

Lester Miller, Mayor, Macon-Bibb County

Liz Ordiales, Mayor, Hiawassee

Rusty Paul, Mayor, Sandy Springs

District Officers

District One

President: Tyree Goodlett, Councilmember, Dalton

1st Vice President: Kelly Bomar, Councilmember, Ringgold

District Two

President: Tray Larry Hicks, Councilmember, Hartwell

1st Vice President: Robert Moore, Councilmember, Blairsville

District Three

President Central: Keisha Sean Waites, Councilmember, Atlanta

President East: Stephe Koontz, Councilmember, Doraville

President North: Steven W. Miller, Mayor, Holly Springs

President Northeast: Marc David Cohen, Councilmember, Sugar Hill

President South: Anthony Ford, Mayor, Stockbridge

President Southwest: Brett Reichert, Councilmember, Hapeville

President West: Sam Davis, Councilmember, Douglasville

District Four

President: Betty Cason, Mayor, Carrollton

1st Vice President: William Pearman, Mayor, Senoia

District Five

President: John Howard, Mayor, Monroe

1st Vice President: David Keener, Mayor, Social Circle

District Six

President: Eric Wilson, Mayor, Forsyth

1st Vice President: Clifford Holmes, Councilmember, Warner Robins

District Seven

President: Alana Burke, Councilmember, Lincolnton

1st Vice President: Jordan Johnson, Commissioner, Augusta

District Eight

President: William B. Whitley, Mayor, Butler

1st Vice President: Jesse Simmons, Councilmember, Fort Gaines

District Nine

President: Shirlene Armstrong, Commissioner, Jesup

1st Vice President: Timothy Varnadore, Mayor, Baxley

District Ten

President: Travis Wimbush, Mayor, Blakely

1st Vice President: Jay Flowers, Mayor, Thomasville

District Eleven

President: Mona Paulk, Councilmember, Ocilla

1st Vice President: Tommy Roberts, Councilmember, Fitzgerald

District Twelve

President: Allen Brown, Mayor, Hinesville

1st Vice President: Russell Deen, Mayor, Guyton

Section Presidents

City Managers Section President: Marcia Hampton, City Manager, Douglasville

City Attorneys Section President: Brooke Newby, City Attorney, Perry

City Clerks Section President: Vicki P. Wainwright, City Clerk/City Administrator, Butler

Policy Committee Chairs

Revenue & Finance Chair: Betty Cason, Mayor, Carrollton

Transportation Chair: Michael Chidester: Mayor, Byron

Municipal Government Chair: Anthony Ford, Mayor, Stockbridge

Public Safety Chair: Kelly Girtz, Mayor, Athens-Clarke County

Environment & Natural Resources Chair: Van R. Johnson II, Mayor, Savannah

Community Development Chair: Regina M. McDuffie, City Manager, Brunswick

GMEBS Board Chair

Rebecca Tydings, City Attorney, Centerville

Municipal Training Board Chair

Tiffany Walraven, Mayor Pro Tem, Pembroke

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Former Ga. governor candidate says her home was swatted

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former candidate for Georgia governor said her home was swatted this week. Kandiss Taylor posted to Twitter on Tuesday that law enforcement responded to her home with “guns drawn.” Her children were home at the time. Taylor said in the video, “But...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Southwest Ga. teachers talk burnout

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve all heard a lot about workforce burnout lately. One sector that’s being proactive in addressing it is education. Schools can’t afford to lose more teachers. Educators in Georgia say teacher burnout increased during the pandemic. The height of the pandemic put a...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GDOT’s South Georgia construction contracts

TIFTON, GA – Recently awarded $32.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts include extending Westover Boulevard in Dougherty County to connect with Ledo Road in Lee County and replacing a Terrell County bridge in such poor condition that it was closed in the fall of 2019. Other contracts...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Lincolnton, GA
City
Madison, GA
City
Newnan, GA
City
Augusta, GA
City
Savannah, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Guyton, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Blakely, GA
City
Hartwell, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
City
Baxley, GA
City
Thomasville, GA
City
Jesup, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Hinesville, GA
Tifton, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Blairsville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

Morning headlines: 142K Georgia voters to get notifications to update registration

Over 142,000 Georgia voters are set to receive notifications from state election officials because they appear to have moved to different states or counties. After receiving notifications voters can confirm they have moved and be removed from the state’s voter rolls, or they can re-register with their new addresses. Voters who don’t respond will be placed in an inactive status. That means they would still be able to vote, but would be eligible to have their registration cancelled after the next two general elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Ga. Cotton Commission gives season’s crop update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Jimmy Webb, the Chairman of the Georgia Cotton Commission joined WALB’s Jim Wallace regarding the cotton update in the state. “How is the cotton crop in Georgia looking so far?” asked Wallace. “Well, you know Jim, we were off to a tough...
COTTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Mayor#President Of Georgia#Municipal Government#Politics Local#Gma Executive#Bianca Motley Broom#Moultrie Past#Eatonton Past#Auburn Past#Union City
The Albany Herald

Georgia Peanut Commission sets 2023 calendar photo contest

TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission is hosting a photo contest until Oct. 1, featuring peanut farm families to fill the pages of the 2023 Georgia Peanut Calendar. Photos also will be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year. Farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photo of their family on the peanut farm throughout the growing season. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Tifton, according to Tifton Deputy Coroner Melissa Carroll. Police said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in a ditch on Highway 82 across from the Polaris dealership and Offroad Powersports. Police also said...
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Albany Herald

David Bridges begins 17th year as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College ahead of retirement

TIFTON — David Bridges began his 17th year as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on July 1. He’s counting on it being the shortest year of his tenure. “I have done all I can do, and I don’t have any regrets,” Bridges, who retires on July 31, said. “It will be up to the members of the next leadership team to keep ABAC moving. I am confident that they will.
TIFTON, GA
WTVR-TV

Georgia's Stacey Abrams tries to one-up Gov. Brian Kemp in call for payments

Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers. She suggests Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams wants payments of $500 to married couples who file income taxes jointly, $375 for single people with dependents and $250 for single people without dependents. That's the same structure as a tax rebate paid this spring that Kemp championed. Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell mocked Abrams for "copycat proposals" of Kemp's ideas.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Former senator Kelly Loeffler talks about Greater Georgia voting group’s efforts

Republicans are aiming to increase voter registration and ensure election integrity ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Former Georgian Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost her re-election bid in January 2021, created the Greater Georgia voting group to motivate and inform voters. Loeffler spoke on WDUN’s Newsroom about her group’s...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Cordele: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cordele, Georgia

Cordele offers all the charm of a small town in South Georgia. Cordele is a great place to live. It has a mix of comfortable neighborhoods, Victorian and Federal-style houses, and an active downtown area. What is Cordele GA known for?. What is it like to live in Cordele GA?
CORDELE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mother-in-law, Jeane Argo, dies at 92

ATLANTA - Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92. Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo....
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy