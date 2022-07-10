Tifton mayor named president of Georgia Municipal Association
ATLANTA — Following a successful annual convention in Savannah, the Georgia Municipal Association announced this year’s officers and board of directors.
The board consists of active city officials, including mayors and councilmembers; representatives for city attorneys, city managers, and clerks and finance officers; the chairman of the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefit System; and GMA Executive Director and CEO Larry Hanson. All board members, including President Julie Smith, the mayor of Tifton, were sworn in at the annual convention. These leaders are active city officials from across the state of Georgia who lead the organization’s committees, advocate for cities’ legislative interests on the state and federal levels and represent GMA in various capacities.
The 2022-2023 Board of Directors Consists of:
Officers
President: Julie B. Smith: Mayor, Tifton
1st Vice President: Randall Walker: Mayor, Perry
2nd Vice President: Fred P. Perriman, Mayor, Madison
3rd Vice President: Bianca Motley Broom, Mayor, College Park
Active Past Presidents
Immediate Past President: Jim Thornton, Mayor, LaGrange
Past President: William McIntosh, Mayor, Moultrie
Past President: Keith Brady: Mayor, Newnan
Past President: John Reid: Mayor, Eatonton
Past President: Linda Blechinger, Mayor, Auburn
Past President: Vince Williams, Mayor, Union City
Executive Director and CEO
Larry Hanson
Directors At Large
Shelly Jackson Berryhill, Commissioner, Hawkinsville
Lisa Clarke Hill, Council Member, Moultrie
Ollie Clemons, Mayor, Austell
Andre Dickens, Mayor, Atlanta
Andrea Gibby, Mayor, Young Harris
Skip Henderson, Mayor, Columbus
Deana Holiday Ingraham, Mayor, East Point
Jason Holt, Mayor, Fitzgerald
Isaiah Hugley, City Manager, Columbus
Michael-Angelo James, Mayor, Waycross
Jonathan McCollar, Mayor, Statesboro
Lester Miller, Mayor, Macon-Bibb County
Liz Ordiales, Mayor, Hiawassee
Rusty Paul, Mayor, Sandy Springs
District Officers
District One
President: Tyree Goodlett, Councilmember, Dalton
1st Vice President: Kelly Bomar, Councilmember, Ringgold
District Two
President: Tray Larry Hicks, Councilmember, Hartwell
1st Vice President: Robert Moore, Councilmember, Blairsville
District Three
President Central: Keisha Sean Waites, Councilmember, Atlanta
President East: Stephe Koontz, Councilmember, Doraville
President North: Steven W. Miller, Mayor, Holly Springs
President Northeast: Marc David Cohen, Councilmember, Sugar Hill
President South: Anthony Ford, Mayor, Stockbridge
President Southwest: Brett Reichert, Councilmember, Hapeville
President West: Sam Davis, Councilmember, Douglasville
District Four
President: Betty Cason, Mayor, Carrollton
1st Vice President: William Pearman, Mayor, Senoia
District Five
President: John Howard, Mayor, Monroe
1st Vice President: David Keener, Mayor, Social Circle
District Six
President: Eric Wilson, Mayor, Forsyth
1st Vice President: Clifford Holmes, Councilmember, Warner Robins
District Seven
President: Alana Burke, Councilmember, Lincolnton
1st Vice President: Jordan Johnson, Commissioner, Augusta
District Eight
President: William B. Whitley, Mayor, Butler
1st Vice President: Jesse Simmons, Councilmember, Fort Gaines
District Nine
President: Shirlene Armstrong, Commissioner, Jesup
1st Vice President: Timothy Varnadore, Mayor, Baxley
District Ten
President: Travis Wimbush, Mayor, Blakely
1st Vice President: Jay Flowers, Mayor, Thomasville
District Eleven
President: Mona Paulk, Councilmember, Ocilla
1st Vice President: Tommy Roberts, Councilmember, Fitzgerald
District Twelve
President: Allen Brown, Mayor, Hinesville
1st Vice President: Russell Deen, Mayor, Guyton
Section Presidents
City Managers Section President: Marcia Hampton, City Manager, Douglasville
City Attorneys Section President: Brooke Newby, City Attorney, Perry
City Clerks Section President: Vicki P. Wainwright, City Clerk/City Administrator, Butler
Policy Committee Chairs
Revenue & Finance Chair: Betty Cason, Mayor, Carrollton
Transportation Chair: Michael Chidester: Mayor, Byron
Municipal Government Chair: Anthony Ford, Mayor, Stockbridge
Public Safety Chair: Kelly Girtz, Mayor, Athens-Clarke County
Environment & Natural Resources Chair: Van R. Johnson II, Mayor, Savannah
Community Development Chair: Regina M. McDuffie, City Manager, Brunswick
GMEBS Board Chair
Rebecca Tydings, City Attorney, Centerville
Municipal Training Board Chair
Tiffany Walraven, Mayor Pro Tem, Pembroke
