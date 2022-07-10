ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France 5-1 Italy: Grace Geyoro bags a hat-trick before half-time as Wendie Renard's side romp to victory in their Group D opener in Rotherham

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
 3 days ago

France laid down an emphatic statement in their bid for Euro 2022 glory this summer after routing Italy 5-1, with Grace Geyoro scoring a superb first-half hat-trick.

Wendie Renard's side found themselves leading by five goals at the half-time break, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino also on the score sheet.

Their opponents shored up defensively after the interval and even hauled one back, Martina Piemonte sneaking between two defenders to loop a header into the net.

More to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KV9zb_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0giKzW_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nE2S_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zR0pS_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwG7q_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIY0c_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0rTA_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQz3a_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exMaM_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHVud_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142AyU_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx8oV_0gaxnHFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfjWf_0gaxnHFO00

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Women's Euro 2022 group stage clash between France and Italy.

