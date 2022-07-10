France 5-1 Italy: Grace Geyoro bags a hat-trick before half-time as Wendie Renard's side romp to victory in their Group D opener in Rotherham

France laid down an emphatic statement in their bid for Euro 2022 glory this summer after routing Italy 5-1, with Grace Geyoro scoring a superb first-half hat-trick.

Wendie Renard's side found themselves leading by five goals at the half-time break, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino also on the score sheet.

Their opponents shored up defensively after the interval and even hauled one back, Martina Piemonte sneaking between two defenders to loop a header into the net.

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Women's Euro 2022 group stage clash between France and Italy.