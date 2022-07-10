Joe S. Brown

BOURBON – Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, age 80, of Bourbon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 7:36 a.m. in Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Liz was born to Charles H. and Mary A. Blackford Lozier on March 22, 1942, in Plymouth. She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Tippecanoe High School. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958, and they were married for 64 years. She was a homemaker and attended the Tippecanoe Community Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, canning and the Hallmark Channel, but most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren and was very proud of her entire family.

