Syracuse, IN

Joe S. Brown

Times-Union Newspaper
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE – Joe S. Brown, 73, Syracuse, died...

timesuniononline.com

Times-Union Newspaper

Alice M. Dills

Alice M. Dills, 57, Claypool, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. She was born in Richmond, Ind., on Sept. 2, 1964, to Eugene and Edith Rose Meyers Laytart. No services are scheduled. Arrangements through McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw. Memorial donations may...
CLAYPOOL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Philip Lincoln Porter

Philip Lincoln Porter, 95, of Warsaw, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home. Phil was born in Avon Park, Fla., on Feb. 12, 1927, the son of the late Raymond and Victoria Smith Porter. He joined the U.S. Army in November 1945 and served in the military police, stationed in Salzburg, Austria, as a railroad guard and escorting military trains safely to their destinations. Phil separated from the Army in November 1946 and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Occupational Medal Austria.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Elbert Louis Morts

Elbert Louis Morts, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as simply Louie, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 86. He was born on May 12, 1936, in Kosciusko County, to Elberta Gearhart Morts and Vern...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Myrtle Luella Sliter

Myrtle Luella Sliter, 87, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born on Jan. 12, 1935, to Freemont and Grace Huffman Hollar. She was married to Paul R. Sliter on Aug. 16, 1969. Paul died in February 2020. Myrtle's funeral care is entrusted...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kathleen A. Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, age 80, of Mentone, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. at home with her loving family. Kathleen was born to Peter H. and Mary Arnold Stilwill on July 17, 1941, in Millington, Mich. She has lived in Mentone the past two years, and...
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Roger D. Hyden

Roger D. Hyden, 74, of Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Roger was born in Paintsville, Ky., on July 31, 1947, the son of the late Eugene and Katherine Young Hyden. He married Mazie M. Shepherd Hyden on Feb. 4, 1967; she preceded him in death on July 7, 2007, after 40 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kathryn E. Streby

Kathryn E. Streby, age 79, of North Webster, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 27, 1943, in Warsaw, to Fred Clifton and Eunice Melba Jones Carlin. She was a lifetime Pierceton/North Webster area resident and graduated in 1961 from Pierceton High...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Elizabeth Faye ‘Liz’ Carpenter

BOURBON – Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, age 80, of Bourbon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 7:36 a.m. in Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Liz was born to Charles H. and Mary A. Blackford Lozier on March 22, 1942, in Plymouth. She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Tippecanoe High School. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958, and they were married for 64 years. She was a homemaker and attended the Tippecanoe Community Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, canning and the Hallmark Channel, but most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren and was very proud of her entire family.
BOURBON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

North-South Grid Game Readies Jones For Role At USF

Julius Jones will represent the Warsaw Tigers on the North squad in Friday’s Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) North-South football game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. If you’re looking for him on the field, however, you’ll have to search for a different number, and a different offensive position on the field to boot.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Nancy Aileen Gibson

Nancy Aileen Rose Gibson, 75, died unexpectedly July 8, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital. She was born July 8, 1947, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Bennie Rose Jr. and Addie Mae Burke Rose. Nancy graduated from Prestonsburg High School, Class of 1965. In August of 1965, she married...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4th-Generation Firefighter Retires From Service

After serving his communities for over three decades, fourth-generation firefighter Kreg Warren was thrown a retirement party on his last official day Wednesday at Warsaw Fire Station No. 3. He thought maybe six people would show up. There was about 10 times that. Kreg, now 55, joined the Mentone Fire...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mason Health & Rehab Renovations Part Of A Family’s Dreams

Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, 900 Provident Drive, Warsaw, on Tuesday celebrated renovations with an open house and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Administrator Breanna Whitehead said there were health care providers with tables and local vendors that had items for sale. The recent renovations were exterior...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Randy Blaine England

Randy Blaine England, a longtime resident of Pierceton, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. in Fort Wayne at Lutheran Hospital. He was 63 years old. Born in Columbia City on Jan. 5, 1959, Randy was the son of Benjamin “Benny” England and Molly Marshall England. He was a 1977 graduate of Whitko High School and worked at RR Donnelley and Sons for many years. Before being medically retired, he was working as a binder operator.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Gabe's, A Discount Retailer, Coming To The Marketplace Of Warsaw

Gabe’s, a discount retailer that's expanding its geographical reach, is the newest business to sign a lease in MarketPlace of Warsaw in recent months. A representative for the developer, Sullivan Wickley, confirmed a lease has been signed that will place the store where Carson’s once stood. Those watching...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jackie D. Stump

Jackie D. Stump, age 76, of Milford, passed away on July 8, 2022, at home with his family and Mike by his side. Jack was born on May 15, 1946, the son of John Stump and Eva Wineland McClintic. Jack married Christine Woody on April 6, 1968, and together they had two children, Jennifer and Johnathon.
MILFORD, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 07.14.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:34 p.m. Tuesday - Isaac Barnett Young, 23, Northville, Mich., arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $21,000. • 9:55 p.m. Tuesday - Andrew Peter Bella Jr., 36, of 11256 N. CR 450E, Syracuse, arrested for battery...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

KCV Cuts Ribbon, Begins Fundraising For Bike Park

A dream of the Kosciusko County Velo (KCV) Cycling Club over the last several years has been to have a bike park in the county. That dream has started to take shape, and on Wednesday KCV had an official ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce and Winona Lake town officials to officially open the Winona Lake Trails Haught Trailhead.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Barbara L.?Holloway

MENTONE – Barbara L. Holloway, 76, rural Mentone, died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence. Barbara was born Oct. 26, 1945, in Fulton County, to George W. and Amanda E. Winegardner Harvey. She was married on Sept. 28, 1968, in Talma, to Michael E. Holloway; he survives.
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

United Way Kics Off Big Give

United Way and Bowen Health Clinic are leading the 2022 Big Give drive to collect over 2,000 bags of school supplies for local elementary schools. Each year, United Way organizes the Big Give to help families in the community prepare for school. The goal is to raise 100 bags of school supplies for every elementary school.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jus’ta Band Performs Friday

As part of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series, Jus’ta Band will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Lucerne Park amphitheater. The band performs pop and rhythm and blues music. The concert is free. Kick off your weekend the right way by relaxing...
WARSAW, IN

Community Policy