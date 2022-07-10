ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 Men Stabbed Inside Thai Restaurant In Center City; Arrest Made, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an arrest after two people were stabbed inside Grandma’s Philly in Center City on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the Thai restaurant around 2:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

Police say a 39-year-old man was stabbed once in both arms. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 51-year-old man was stabbed once in the right arm, authorities say. He was treated by medics on the scene.

Their identities aren’t known at this time.

Police say they didn’t recover any weapons at the scene.

16-Year-Old Shawn Grant Gunned Down In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed under a hail of bullets in North Philadelphia late Monday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Diamond Street. Police say the victim, Shawn Grant, was walking with a friend when the shots rang out. Investigators say the crime scene is extensive with dozens of spent shell casings. “Sixty-three shots, that’s a lot of shots. It appears this may have been some sort of shootout just based on where the balistic evidence is located. But were not certain at this time,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. The victim’s friend was not hit by the gunfire. There’s no word on a motive at this time and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Suspicious Death After Finding Man’s Body Floating In Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a 37-year-old man’s body floating in the Delaware River near Bridgesburg on Wednesday morning. The discovery was made near the 3200 block of Buckius Street around 9:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No further details have been released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 2 Men Killed In Possible Shootout In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. “Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Dies After Being Shot More Than 10 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot more than 10 times in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Broad Street, at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The man was shot 13 times throughout his body, according to police. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say one person is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
