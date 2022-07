A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in Eau Claire. Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell and a second man were charged after people in one vehicle had been shooting at the occupants of a second vehicle. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that two months after the shooting Cantrell came to the Eau Claire police headquarters to speak with investigators. During the visit, he suddenly ran outside and into the Chippewa River. It took authorities three hours to convince him to come out of the water. The second suspect, Xavier Luce, has a court hearing next month.

