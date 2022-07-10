Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

It’s a well-known fact that the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA last season. It’s also no secret that they’re doing everything they can to try and improve their team ahead of what they hope will be a bounceback campaign in 2022-23. Unfortunately for LeBron James and Co., however, not everyone is jumping on the Lakers hype train just yet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO