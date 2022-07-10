ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Minnesota Timberwolves adding Rudy Gobert and the Portland Trail Blazers retooling quickly, the Western Conference is again looking as deep as ever. The Clippers will get their superstars back, the Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back, and even the Kings are looking like they might be competitive next...

