Man filling his tires with air killed in carjacking attempt at Gwinnett gas station, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a shooting where a man was killed outside of a QuikTrip gas station on Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.

The Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Bradley Coleman of Peachtree Corners. Friends have set up a GoFundMe for Coleman’s daughter.

According to police, Coleman was attempting to put air in his tire on the passenger side of his vehicle when a car with three suspects inside backed into a parking space next to him.

Police said two of the suspects got out of the car and started a fight, while the other suspect jumped into the driver’s side to steal the vehicle.

Coleman was shot as he tried to stop the suspect from taking his vehicle. He died on the scene, according to police.

A bystander saw everything that happened and backed into the parking spot behind the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the suspects got back into their vehicle were last scene driving southbound on Peachtree Parkway, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

