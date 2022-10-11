Customers Are Swapping Out Their Keurig Coffee Makers for This Durable French Press That’s 44% Off For Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale

It’s hard to believe that there was a time in our lives when we didn’t live by our cups of coffee. From lattes to simple cups of coffee to get us through the morning, we’re in love with the drink and all the variations that come with it. We’ve spent way too much at Starbucks and on the coffee machines in our home. But sometimes, we don’t need that. Sometimes, we need a simple cup of coffee in a few minutes. Luckily, this beloved Amazon product can help with that problem.

Now, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale , Prime members ( sign up here ) can snag this easy-to-use French press for 44 percent off, making it less than $20.

Buy: Sivaphe 12 oz French Press $16.72, originally $29.99

The Sivaphe 12 oz French Press Coffee is a small but mighty French press that can help you create coffee in just four minutes. Made of bamboo and stainless steel, this retro, heart-resistant press can help you make the perfect cup of joe to start your day. Whether you’re camping or in need of a quick coffee before a morning meeting, you can snag this now-super affordable coffeemaker.

Not only can it make coffee, but this can help you create flavorful teas and be used as a milk frother. Treat the coffee lover in your life with this easy-to-use kitchen staple.

Per the brand, all you have to do is add the coffee powder and hot water, then press the filter up and down until the powder is fully dissolved. Then you got yourself a cup of delicious coffee!

“Replaced my Keurig with this. The coffee is so much fresher it’s like going to a coffeehouse. I like the fact I can go directly from grinder to cup without losing the fresh coffee taste, one Amazon reviewer said. “Once you get one of these, you’ll never go back to pre-ground or k-cups ever again. I know the k cups are convenient, but the taste is well worth it.”

