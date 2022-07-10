Win Tickets to Hersheypark

Walt Disney World Resort is one of the best places to visit during the Halloween season, and one of the best Parks to be in is EPCOT. There are a ton of great decorations, delicious, seasonal food offerings, and, best of all, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will still be taking place. And this season, Guests will be able to experience two brand-new events. First, Disney World’s newest roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — will be getting a holiday overlay. Second, a scavenger hunt will be making its way from the Disneyland Resort all the way to the East Coast — Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit!

TRAVEL ・ 15 HOURS AGO