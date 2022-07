The Olive Hill Area Chamber of Commerce would like to take this time to thank everyone involved in this year’s 4th of July Homecoming Celebration. Starting with a big thanks to the homecoming committee, made up of a small group of volunteers who spearheaded and collaborated on a variety of events held throughout the celebration. Their hard work and dedication are the reason that Olive Hill puts on an amazing Homecoming!

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO