RACINE, WI – The young man shot and killed Monday night was just 21 years old. His death marks the City of Racine’s seventh homicide of the year. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of 17th Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered Kareen A. Mclain with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department,

RACINE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO