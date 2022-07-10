ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

By Site staff
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls....

www.wglr.com

Q985

Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin

This garden is a must-stop for my family every Christmas because its Holiday Light Show is truly breathtaking!. Many of us are probably quite familiar with what the beautiful grounds of Rotary Botanical Gardens look like today, but did you know that the area used to be the sight where a ton of rubbish and old equipment came to die?
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Community gifts older adults with Gladys Knight concert tickets, makes lasting impact

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community generosity is helping older adults be the special guests for a night of music. It’s spurred by the coordination of Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. The group is the host of Saturday’s Evening with Gladys Knight, featuring the “Empress of Soul” at the Overture Center.
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County walk for a cause

MADISON, Wis. — A long day on their feet was worth it for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County. The group held a walk Saturday to raise money for their future. The event included a one-mile Black history walk through downtown Madison and a stop at each Boys and Girls Club site in the county.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin lowers adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your home, now is a perfect time. The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is slashing its adoption fees to just $50 this week as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters program. The special price applies to most dogs six months and older and adult cats. The discount...
JANESVILLE, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Art Fair on the Square returns to Madison for 64th year

MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s most popular art celebrations returned over the weekend. Art Fair on the Square was back for its 64th year, with plenty to see and do. Over 500 pieces of art were on display at the fair. The fair draws over 200,000 people...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville signs off on development of GEA facility

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An agreement to develop an international supply system company’s repair facility in Janesville will create dozens of new jobs in the city and millions of dollars in value. The City of Janesville announced that its City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing Developing Agreement Monday...
JANESVILLE, WI
dailyadvent.com

Dads try their hand at doing their daughters' hair in Beloit

Buy Now Alex Ayala brushes the hair of his daughter, Belissa, during the Dads Do Hair event at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday. Dads learned how to do braids, pony tails and more during the free event. Buy Now Jordan Houston brushes the hair of his daughter, Katheryn, during the Dads...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society keeps history of Janesville living through gravestone restoration

JANESVILLE, Wisc. – At the Oak Hill Cemetery, members of the community were able to come together on Saturday and learn how to clean and preserve headstones and monuments.  Saturday’s event was hosted by the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society. The group of volunteers helps save and maintain graves that don’t often get visits from family members and have deteriorated...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

New events venue with dining business to open on Madison’s east side in 2023

The owners of The Bur Oak and concert promotion company T Presents announced Tuesday that they will be opening a new performing arts and event venue at 1925 Winnebago St. in 2023. The space, which will be named The Atwood Music Hall, will host performing arts, events and weddings, while...
nbc15.com

Community celebrates reopening, rebranding of former Glenway Golf Course

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at what was formerly known as Glenway Golf Course Sunday afternoon to celebrate the course’s reopening. In addition to a redesigned 9-hole course, the Glen Golf Park has a newly renovated clubhouse and patio, offering a fully accessible gathering space. The park also features new nature trails for the public to enjoy,
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A few Madison events, July 11 through 17, 2022

Seething improvisation from Anteloper, dance heavyweights at Musique Electronique, and more music and film highlights. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this June, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Everyone safe after Janesville house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two occupants, two dogs and a cat are safe after a residential fire started at a Janesville duplex on Sunday, the Janesville fire department said. Janesville Fire responded to a residential duplex fire after being told one person wasn’t out of the house. Heavy fire...
JANESVILLE, WI

