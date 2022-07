WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department reports Monday that it has identified a vehicle potentially involved in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist last month. The agency sent out an alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice on June 24 regarding the alleged hit-and-run, which took place around 9:40 p.m. on June 17 on the 5700 block of State Highway 113. Authorities said that the vehicle believed to be involved is a maroon or red BMW 5 Series sedan, model 2012 or newer.

WAUNAKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO